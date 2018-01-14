Paul Michael Peters, 77 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away in La Plata, MD on January 10, 2018. Paul was born in Baltimore, MD on January 16, 1940 to the late Aloysius Peters and the late Thelma Roder Peters. He attended University of Baltimore and obtained his Business Degree.

Paul worked for Maryland State Highway Administration, McCormick Spice and CSX Corporation, which he retired from in 2000. He worked as a senior system analyst and computer programmer.

His hobbies included photography, reading and dog obedience training.

Paul was predeceased by his parents, Aloysius and Thelma Peters. He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Diane Peters of Mechanicsville, MD, his sister, Peggy Aycoth of Baltimore, MD, his daughter, Michelle Barrett of Mechanicsville, MD, and two loving granddaughters, Carrie Barrett and Laura Barrett.

Family will receive friends for Paul’s Memorial Life Celebration Gathering on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 5pm to 7pm with a Memorial Service at 6:30pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622.