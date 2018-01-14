Evelyn Mae Bowen Paul, 96, of Springfield, VA passed away January 6, 2018. She was born April 24, 1921 in Maryland to Allen Soper and Annie Mae (Johnson) Bowen. Evelyn was born and raised in Calvert County and graduated from Western Maryland College. After college Evelyn was employed as a typing teacher at a high school in Baltimore. She married Dr. Earl Paul in 1944 and they lived in many places while Earl was in the Navy. Following Earl’s military discharge and completion of medical school, they settled in Cumberland, MD in 1958. Evelyn was primarily a homemaker and helped Earl run his medical practice, serving as his secretary for many years. Evelyn moved to St. Petersburg, FL in 1970 and again helped Earl run his medical practice. Evelyn has resided in Greenspring Village in Springfield, VA for the past 15 years. Evelyn belonged to many ladies groups and enjoyed attending events with them in her spare time.

Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Earl Paul in 1979 and son Earl R. Paul, Jr. She is survived by her daughter Dianne Whiteside and her husband Kenneth of Fairfax, VA, grandchildren Greg Whiteside and Wendy Whiteside, both of VA, Earl R. Paul III of Minot, ND, Amy Martin of Waynesboro, PA and Allen Paul of San Francisco, CA, great-grandchildren Aspen, Korbin, Eden, Ireland, Troy, Trey, Christopher, Justin, Alayla and Cophia and daughter-in-law Judy Paul of Cresaptown, MD.