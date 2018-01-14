John Edward Bast, 76, of Fredericksburg, VA and formerly of Shady Side passed away January 13, 2018. He was born October 9, 1941 in Annapolis to Edward Leo and Laura Jeannette (Lee) Bast. John was raised in Shady Side and attended Southern High School. He was employed as a carpenter building houses, office buildings and gas stations for many years. John had three passions in life: faith, family and music. He started playing the drums when he was 15 and played in many rock, country and Christian bands throughout his life. More recently he played in a band that traveled to nursing homes playing big band music. He was a very religious person who enjoyed reading his Bible. John had a love for kids and dressed up as Santa for the Ronald McDonald House. John will be remembered for his great sense of humor and storytelling ability.

John is survived by his children Judi Bast, Ann Marie “Sissy” Bast and Chris Lauber and his wife Tina, all of Fredericksburg, VA and Kenny Bast of Shady Side, grandchildren Jonathan and Haley Bast and McKennah and McKenzie Lauber, brothers Raymond, Bobby and Eddie Bast and sister Elaine Catterton. He was preceded in death by his brother Walter Bast.