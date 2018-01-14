Billy Eugene Mallory, 79

Billy Eugene Mallory, of Huntingtown, MD, passed away on Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at the age of 79.

He was born in Paducah, KY, on March 12, 1938, to Grace [Thompson] and John Mallory.

Billy was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Marine Corps. He enjoyed bowling, the ponies, cheering for the Washington Redskins and the Kentucky Wildcats, but his greatest enjoyment was spent with his family. He loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Billy was the beloved husband of Mary Jane [Stanton] Mallory and the loving father of Timothy Mallory, Michelle Wilson (Philip) and Stephen Mallory. Billy was the devoted grandfather of Dianna Napier (Kenny) and Paul Wilson; great-grandfather of K. J., Natalie and Connor. He was the brother of Dorothy Deuers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Billy’s name to Calvert Hospice, P O Box 838, Prince Frederick, MD 20678.