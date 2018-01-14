Ethel Marie Burch, 91, of LaPlata, MD passed away on January 10, 2018 at Sagepoint Senior Living Center in LaPlata, MD.

Born on August 12, 1926 in Port Tobacco, MD to the late Walter J. and Mary I. Simpson, Ethel is also preceded in death by her four sisters and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, W. Leonard Burch; son, Joseph W. Bowie (Carol); daughter, Barbara Wells (Ryan); three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Ethel was a homemaker. She enjoyed yard sales, antique shopping and refinishing furniture in her spare time. Ethel was an excellent cook and loved to bake cakes. She also had a knack for gardening and grew beautiful roses.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 13, 2018 from 9AM to 11AM at Arehart-Echols Funeral Home, PA (211 St. Mary’s Ave., LaPlata, MD); where a Funeral Service will begin at 11AM; Interment to follow the Funeral Service in Trinity Memorial Gardens (3221 Mattawoman Beantown Rd., Waldorf, MD). Memorial donations can be made in Ethel’s memory to Sagepoint Senior Living or the American Alzheimers Association.

Pallbearers will be Johnny Burch, James Ablle, Tom Smith, Jerry Cozzens, Jr., Jerry Cozzens, III, and Billy Bowie.

Online condolences to the family can be found at arehartechols.com.