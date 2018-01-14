Elizabeth Ann Cranford, 76, of Tracy’s Landing passed away on Tuesday, January 9th, 2018.

She was born in Plymouth, PA, the daughter of the late Edgar and Ann Erwine.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Ronald L. Cranford, her three children: Ronald Cranford Jr. (Leisha), Sherri Nelson (Rich), and Jeffery Cranford (Wendy), her nine grandchildren: Sonny (Amanda), Stacey (Damon), Vicki (Jay), Joey, Alex, Timmy, Chance, Renee, Seth, and her three great-grandchildren: Teagan, Adalynne, and Kayleigh.

She is also survived by two siblings: Rose Libby (Jack), and Edgar Erwine Jr. (Sue).

Liz loved being at “The Property” on the river in St. Mary’s, surrounded by family and friends, fishing, crabbing, doing puzzles, or playing cards. But her greatest joy was being a grandmother, or as the kids called her – “Gramma”.

Her loving grandsons will serve as pallbearers.