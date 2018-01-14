John Patrick McGuire, 75, of Owings, MD, passed away on Tuesday, January 9, 2018, at Calvert Health Medical Center in Prince Frederick, MD.

He was born on December 3, 1942, in Washington, DC, to Thelma Louise [Wiseman] and William Henry McGuire, Sr.

John grew up in Washington and married Bernice Murphy in Hyattsville, MD. They would have celebrated their 54th wedding anniversary on January 25th.

He was a Lifetime Member of the International Association of Bridge, Structural Ornamental and Reinforcing Iron Workers. He began working in 1960 out of Ironworkers Local #5. Although his specialty was bridge work, he considered one of his most rewarding jobs to be the elaborate renovation of Union Station in Washington, DC. In 1998, John retired.

John was the beloved husband of Bernice and the loving father of William H. McGuire of UAE and Michael P. McGuire of Owings, MD. He was the brother of Tom McGuire (Myra) of Beaufort, SC and Charles R. McGuire (Gail) of Wheaton, MD; the brother-in-law of John Murphy (Vickie) of Mechanicsville, MD, Margaret Murphy of Martinsburg, WV, Loretta Regalia (Charles) of Tracy’s Landing, MD, Lois Dindleback (Robert) of Lakeland, FL, Tamatha Arnold (Bill) of Mechanicsville, MD, Jean McGuire (Michael) of Stephenson, VA and Nancy McGuire (George) of Spring Hill, FL. He was the devoted grandfather of Jonathan McGuire and Hailey McGuire of Falling Waters, WV. He is also survived by numerous other family members.

John was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, William, Jr., George and Michael.

A Memorial Service will be held at the First Baptist Church, 7415 SW Crain Highway, Upper Marlboro, MD 20772, on Saturday, January 27th at 11:00 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to the Sidney Kimmel Cancer Center at John Hopkins, P O Box 17046, Baltimore, MD 21297 or www.hopkinscancerresearch.org.