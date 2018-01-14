Rose A. LuCree,88, of Dunkirk, MD, passed on Monday, January 8, 2018, at her home.

She was born in Spain, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Osamak) Mestre. She was the beloved wife of the late William M. LuCree, who passed in 2004.

She was an English teacher who started her teaching career in Connecticut and continued when she moved to Maryland in 1975. She taught in the Prince Georges County schools first at Greenbelt Junior High School and then at Highpoint Senior High School.

She enjoyed gardening, was an avid reader, and loved spending time with her family and keeping in touch with her friends.

She is survived by three daughters; Roxanne Stadlemyer, Nancy Krauss (James), and Rebecca Stream (Ernest), six grandchildren: Allison, Kathryn Jo, William, Andrew, Haley, and Samuel. She was preceded in death by a daughter Linda Cunningham.

Services will be held at Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall in the Old Post Chapel followed by burial in Arlington National Cemetery. Service date and time will be announced.