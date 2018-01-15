Maryland Winter Turkey Season Opens Jan. 18

Hunters Get another Chance to Bag a Wild Turkey

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is offering another opportunity for hunters this winter. Winter turkey hunting season runs Jan. 18-20 statewide, giving hunters that did not bag a turkey in the fall another chance.

The department established the winter season in 2015 in an effort to increase turkey hunting opportunities while minimizing conflicts with other seasons.

“Wild turkey populations are at all-time highs in many areas,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said. “This season offers a great opportunity for hunters to get outdoors when other popular hunting seasons are closed or winding down.”

Maryland hunters can use the following weapons during the winter turkey season:

Shotguns loaded with No. 4 shot or smaller;

Crossbows and vertical bows; or

Air guns that shoot arrows or bolts.

Hunting hours are from half-hour before sunrise to half-hour after sunset. The bag limit is one turkey of either sex. Hunters are reminded that it is illegal to hunt turkeys with the aid of bait. Hunters may check in their harvest via phone at 888-800-0121, online, or via the department’s mobile app.

The Maryland Guide to Hunting & Trapping provides information about winter turkey hunting, including season open dates and regulations.