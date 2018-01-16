Charles County Superintendent of Schools Releases Statement on Substitute Teacher Arrest

Dear CCPS Staff, Parents and Guardians:

I want to inform you of the arrest of a substitute teacher this morning. The arrest is the result of inappropriate behavior with a student and was discovered when several students reported it to the School Resource Officer at John Hanson Middle School. Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) received the report Thursday and immediately removed the substitute from Hanson.

This morning the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) arrested and charged Keith Krikstan with sexual child abuse, display of obscene matter and child pornography. Officers learned Krikstan had obtained a cell phone number of a female student in December 2017 and began exchanging sexually explicit materials with her via text and social media. There is no indication that there are any other victims; however, the investigation is continuing.

CCPS fully vetted Mr. Krikstan prior to hiring him as a substitute in September 2017. He was fingerprinted, completed orientation, training and a background check with the State of Maryland and the FBI. No criminal history was found. Since September, Mr. Krikstan has worked 34 days at multiple schools, including Hanson, North Point High School, Milton M. Somers Middle School, Dr. James Craik Elementary School and La Plata High School.

Part of our ongoing training includes encouraging both students and staff to say something if they see or suspect something inappropriate. We commend the students who came forward to report what they felt were inappropriate texts from an adult to a fellow student.

I am sending this letter today to CCPS staff members and parents. We understand the allegations will concern anyone whose children might have had contact with Mr. Krikstan. We encourage you to talk with your children about the situation, and if they report anything inappropriate whatsoever, please contact Detective E. Webster at contact (301) 609-6558.

Sincerely,

Kimberly A. Hill, Ed.D.

Superintendent of Schools