St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Social Media Threat at Middle School





On Tuesday, January 16, 2018, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to threats posted on social media regarding possible violence at Spring Ridge Middle School.

The Sheriff’s Office located the student who posted the threats, and contact was made with the student and the student’s family.

Contact was also made with St. Mary’s County Public School officials, as well as the principal of Spring Ridge Middle School, and they were advised on the status of the investigation.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is coordinating this investigation with St. Mary’s County Public Schools.

Spring Ridge Middle School will continue to operate on a normal schedule and a School Resource Officer from the Sheriff’s Office will remain at the school for the rest of the day.