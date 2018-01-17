St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Identity of Vandalism Suspects

January 17, 2018

county lakes theftThe St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the persons pictured. On January 9, 2018, the suspects drove onto the County Lakes Athletic Field causing damage to the field and a sign.  The athletic field is located at the intersection of Asher Road and Cox Drive in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

Anyone with information about the incident/and or the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Cpl. Handy at (301) 475-4200 extension *8023, or by email at Patrick.Handy@stmarysmd.com.  Citizens may remain anonymous and contact “Crime Solvers” at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).


county lakes theft

