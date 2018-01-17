Man Known as “Jay” Wanted by Police for Stealing Donations Intended for Hurricane Harvey Victims

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On September 6, 2017, five suspects entered the Chick-fil-A Restaurant, located in California, and removed a large water jug the establishment was using to collect monetary donations for Hurricane Harvey victims.

The suspects were last seen leaving in a light colored SUV; possibly a Toyota RAV4. All of the suspects have since been identified except for the suspect pictured who is possibly named “Jay” or goes by the nickname “Jay”.

Anyone with information is asked to contact DFC. Tirpak at (301) 475-4200 extension *8051, or by email at Sheena.Tirpak@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).