Waldorf Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Assault

January 16, 2018
Claude John Boushey, 25, of Waldorf

On January 9 at approximately 8:40 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to Washington Avenue in La Plata for the report of an assault which had occurred earlier in the evening.

Investigation revealed at approximately 6:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of Palmer Place in Waldorf, a male suspect strangled the victim and threatened to kill her. The incident was interrupted by a roommate returning home. The victim was able to force the suspect off of her and fled the residence. The suspect also fled but was identified as Claude John Boushey, 25, of Waldorf.

A warrant was issued for Boushey’s arrest, charging him with attempted second degree murder, first degree assault, second degree assault, and reckless endangerment.

Officers in the Domestic Violence Unit located the suspect and served the warrant.

PFC B. Rash investigated.

