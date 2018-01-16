Waldorf Man Arrested for Theft of Tags After Traffic Stop

On January 12, 2018 at 1545 hours, Trooper First Class Jeans, from Troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack was on patrol on St. Ignatius Drive at High Street, in Waldorf.

The Trooper received a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert on his agency LPR system for stolen Maryland registration Plates, which were being displayed on a 2003 Ford Explorer.

Charles County Deputy Hamilton, was with TFC Jeans and a traffic stop on the vehicle was conducted in the parking lot of the Safeway.

The operator, Eliceo Celerino Allen, 25, of Waldorf, was arrested for Theft Less than $100.

The tags were removed from the vehicle to be processed and then returned to MVA.

