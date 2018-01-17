Weather Related Closings, Delays, and Information for Wednesday, January 17, 2018
St. Mary’s County:
- St. Mary’s County Public Schools: will operate on a two hour delay for students. This includes full day Head Start. A.M. Pre-Kindergarten and A.M. Head Start students will not have school. However, there will be classes for P.M. Pre-Kindergarten and P.M. Head Start students. Normal schedule for employees.
- St. Mary’s County Government: All St. Mary’s County Administrative Offices will open on time.
• Non-Public School transportation will operate on a two hour delay.
• All Recreation and Parks programs operating in the Public Schools will operate on a two hour delay.
• Recreation and Parks facilities will operate under a normal schedule.
• STS Transit will operate on a normal schedule.
• The six (6) Convenience Centers and St, Andrews Landfill will operate on a normal schedule.
• All three Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler and Northern) will operate on a normal schedule.
• All St. Mary’s County Library locations (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown & Lexington Park) will open on time and operate on a normal schedule.
• St. Mary’s County Circuit Courthouse will open on time.
• All College of Southern Maryland campuses will be open and operate on a normal schedule.
Calvert County:
- Calvert County Public Schools: After re-evaluating conditions, CCPS is closed on 1/17/18. Code Green for 12 month staff.
- • All emergency personnel report as usual.
- • All 12-month employees report on time.
- • Liberal leave is in effect. Employees must notify their immediate supervisor.
- • Schools closed for all students and 10- and 11-month employees.
- • Child care is closed.
- • Afternoon/Evening activities are canceled.
- Calvert County government offices:
Charles County:
- Charles County Public Schools: will open two-hours late today, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. Staff will continue to monitor road conditions for any additional changes.
There is a code two, which is a two-hour delay, for staff that follow the code system. All morning prekindergarten classes are canceled for today.
The AlphaBest program at all county elementary schools will open at 8 a.m. today.
- Charles County Government:
Other:
- NAS Patuxent River: NAS Pax River, Webster Outlying Field, NRC Solomons Operating under Delayed Arrival/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status due to Weather Jan. 17, 2018
- NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – Because of anticipated weather conditions, NAS Pax river, Webster Outlying Field, and NRC Solomons will operate under emergency condition three (Delayed Arrival) on 17 January 2018.
- NAS Pax River will open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule. Personnel should arrive to work two hours later than their normal scheduled start time.
- Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled. Civil service employees designated as non-critical who choose to report to work will be granted admin leave for the hours before the set delayed arrival time. Civil service employees may take a combination of unscheduled leave, telework, and/or leave without pay for the entire day. Civil service employees choosing not to use a combination of unscheduled annual leave, telework, and/or LWOP for the entire workday should report two hours later than their regular arrival time. Check with your command for specific guidance.
- NAS Pax Gates 1, 2, and 3 will open single inbound lanes at their normal time for critical personnel but will not shift to high volume (reversed outbound lanes) until 8 a.m. because of the hazardous conditions. Non-critical personnel should arrive to work two hours later than their normal scheduled start time.
