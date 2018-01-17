Wednesday’s Pet is SADIE

Wednesday’s Pet for 1/17/2018 is SADIE

Featured Pet: Sadie

Rescue Group: Doodle Dawgs and Fabulous Felines

Breed: Poodle/Terrier Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Small (14 lbs)

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $325.00

(See Procedures on Rescue’s site)

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

Sadie is an 8-year-old 14-pound Poodle/Terrier Mix. She is as sweet as they come. Sadie is gentle, quiet, easygoing, affectionate and social. Her little stubby tail never stops wagging. Sweet Sadie lived in a wonderful home with people who loved her, but the owner’s asthma and allergies became life threatening so Sadie and Charlie had to be placed with a rescue. If you are looking for a trained, smart, social, low-shed/non-shed dog, then Sadie’s your girl.

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

If you are interested in Sadie, please fill out an application HERE:

http://www.petfinder.com/shelters/doodledawgs.html

We ask that you COMPLETE THE NON-BINDING ADOPTION APPLICATION. You will be contacted within a few days regarding your application.

Filling out an application is NOT a commitment to adopt.

