UPDATE: Lusby Man Arrested and Charged with Attempted Murder After Stabbing Father

UPDATE 1/18/2018: An investigation revealed that Timothy Barton, 27, of Lusby, and Joseph Barton, 53, also of Lusby, were involved in a physical altercation at their residence on Antelope Trail. During that altercation at some point Timothy produced a knife and stabbed Joseph. While trying to get away from Timothy, Joseph received numerous lacerations (defensive wounds) to his hands and ran next door for help.

Joseph Barton received a stab wound to his back and numerous lacerations to both of his hands. Timothy Barton suffered lacerations to his right hand.

Joseph Barton was airlifted by Maryland State Police Trooper 2 to Prince George’s Shock trauma unit from Calvert Medical Health Center in critical condition.

Timothy Barton was transported to Calvert Medical Health Center with minor injuries to his right hand.

Joseph Barton suffered a collapsed lung and internal injuries along with lacerations to his hands.

Timothy Barton was charged with attempted murder and assault.



1/17/2018: On Wednesday, January 17, 2017 at approximately 11:25 a.m. deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to 544 Antelope Trail, in Lusby, for a report of a stabbing.

While on the way to the scene, deputies located the suspect, Timothy Barton, 27, of Lusby, walking a short distance from the residence, and he was apprehended without further incident.

An investigation revealed Mr. Barton stabbed his father a 53 year old male of the same residence.

Timothy Barton was charged with attempted murder and assault.

The victim was transported to Calvert Health Medical Center, and eventually airlifted to Prince George’s shock trauma, where he is currently in critical condition.

This investigation is ongoing. If anyone has any further information about this case they are asked to contact Detective Wayne Wells at 410-535-1600 ext. 2595 or Wayne.wells@calvertcountymd.gov.

