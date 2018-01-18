WANTED – Calvert County Sheriff’s Office 1/18/2018

The following persons are wanted by the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office

The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit is responsible for the service of criminal and child support warrants as well as criminal summonses issued by the courts. They are also responsible for coordinating extraditions of suspects out of state.

If you have information concerning these cases, you should take no action, but instead immediately contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Department or your local law enforcement agency.

Trent Allen Fowler- subject is wanted for Theft and Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Florence Geneva Matthews- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ and or Dfc. Tomlinson at 443-532-4278/ and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Heather Marie Finstad- subject is wanted for Escape 2nd Degree. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Amber Renne Stewart- subject is wanted for Drug Possession. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Snover Shannon Ramirez- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Anthony Charles Brown- subject is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Nathan Orlando Jones- subject is wanted for Driving Without a License. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Maxwell Ryan Tall- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Linwood Erwin Scayles Jr- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Antoine Keith Mackall- subject is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Anthony Wayne Crusoe Sr- subject is wanted for Theft and False Statement. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Michael Eugene Abell- subject is wanted for Driving on a Revoked License and Bad Check. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Anthony Joseph Palumbo- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Todd Alan Tranium- subject is wanted for Theft. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603 Marcus Albert Leroy Gantt III- subject is wanted for Child Support. Any information on the subject, please contact the Calvert County Sheriff's Office/ Dfc. Mike Tomlinson at 443-532-4278 and or Dfc. Chip Ward at 443-532-0603

Contact information for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Unit

Sgt. Rob Selkirk @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2517 or 443-624-8241

Dfc. Mike Tomlinson @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2581 or 443-532-4278

Dfc. Chip Ward @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2589 or 443-532-0603

Dfc. James Bell @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2748 or 443-975-0481

Dfc. Robert Traas @ 410-535-2800 ext. 2747 or 443-975-8368

