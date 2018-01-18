Clinton Woman Wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Theft and Burglary Charges

Diamond Djenne Owens, 18, of Clinton, Maryland, is currently wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the following charges:

Burglary

Theft

Diamond Djenne Ownes, is possibly staying in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diamond Djenne Owens, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Diamond Djenne Owens.

