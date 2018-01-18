Clinton Woman Wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office on Theft and Burglary Charges

January 18, 2018

Diamond Djenne Owens, 18, of Clinton, Maryland, is currently wanted by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for the following charges:

  • Burglary
  • Theft

Diamond Djenne Ownes, is possibly staying in the Lexington Park area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Diamond Djenne Owens, is asked to contact Detective Melissa Hulse at (301) 475-4200 extension *1996, or by email at Melissa.Hulse@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Diamond Djenne Owens.


This entry was posted on January 18, 2018 at 12:53 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Crime Solvers, Law Enforcement, More News, Prince George's News, St. Mary's News, St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.