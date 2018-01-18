$100,000 Winter Ice Multiplier Win Has Charles County Man Planning a Move

Finds lucky scratch-off at Hughesville retailer

A Charles County mechanic is ratcheting up his search for a home now that a lucky Winter Ice Multiplier scratch-off gave him a $100,000 top-prize win.

The loyal Maryland Lottery player usually reinvests his scratch-off wins to purchase more games and that was what led him to select a $10 Winter Ice Multiplier game at Jimmie’s Corner in Hughesville. The 48-year-old had bought one scratch-off, won $50 and then bought the lucky instant ticket.

He followed his routine, revealing all of the winning numbers and player numbers on the scratch-off first. To his surprise, the scratch-off contained a match with winning number 27.

“I scratched the prize backward and I saw 0, 00, and thought it was $1,000,” said the La Plata man. Realizing there was more prize area to scratch-off, the father of two quickly revealed the entire $100,000 prize!

His big win will go toward a down payment on a house and enable him to launch a lawn service, the happy player said. Also celebrating is his lucky Lottery retailer. The Charles County business located at 6270 Brandywine Road in Hughesville earns a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling a top-prize scratch-off of $100,000 to $1 million.

The Winter Ice Multiplier game still has a lot of unclaimed big prizes remaining. Players can seek four more $100,000 top prizes, 14 $10,000 prizes and thousands of others ranging from $10 to $1,000.