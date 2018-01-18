St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office – Critically Missing Person – Clements

Crystal Lynn Magtutu, age 30, of Clements, has been reported as a missing person.

At this time the missing person is considered critically missing. Magtutu has blonde hair and blue eyes; she is 5’6” in height, and weighs 170lbs.

The missing person is possibly armed with a handgun and operating a green 2001 Chevrolet Monte Carlo, which is currently not registered.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Crystal Lynn Magtutu is asked to contact the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008. Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637).