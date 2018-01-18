Hughesville Man Passed Out Behind the Wheel Arrested for Possession of Morphine and Oxycontin

On Wednesday, January 10, 2018, Deputy First Class. D. Smith of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the WaWa on Three Notch Road, in Charlotte Hall, regarding a welfare check of a driver who had fallen asleep at the fuel pumps.

Upon arrival, DFC. Smith observed a driver and passenger sleeping in a vehicle at the fuel pump. Police could see a knife and pill container in the driver’s lap. Police opened the vehicle door and removed the knife and pill bottle before waking the driver.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Derrick Aubin Burch, 29, of Hughesville.

Further investigation also revealed morphine, oxycontin and other unidentified pills inside the bottle.

Burch was arrested for CDS: Possession Not Marijuana.

