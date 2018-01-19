Prince George’s County Police Department Detectives Arrest Suspect in Beltsville Sexual Assault

Detectives from the Prince George’s County Police Department arrested a suspect in connection with a sexual assault in Beltsville in December of 2017. The suspect is 25-year-old Jose Gomez-Portillo of the 2000 block of W. Patapsco Avenue in Baltimore. At the time of the assault, the suspect lived in the same area as the victim. The suspect and victim did not know each other.

The preliminary investigation reveals the suspect broke into the victim’s home on Lime Tree Way at approximately 5:45 am on December 23rd. The suspect sexually assaulted the victim and then fled the home.

During the course of the investigation, Gomez-Portillo was developed as the suspect. He’s charged with rape, assault and several additional charges. He’s in custody of the Department of Corrections.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Sexual Assault Unit at 301-772-4908 . Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)