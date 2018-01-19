Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Amazon’s Selection of Maryland for HQ2 Shortlist

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement following Amazon’s announcement that Montgomery County has been selected as a potential site for its second headquarters:
“This is tremendous news for Montgomery County, our entire state, and further proof that Maryland is truly open for business. Maryland put forward an extremely strong group of sites that were all supported by the state with incentive packages totaling more than $5 billion, including road and transit improvements. Going forward, we will continue working with our partners in Montgomery County, including County Executive Ike Leggett and his team, to ensure that we do everything possible to bring this project home. This news is certainly welcome, but the real challenge lies ahead – and Maryland is ready to meet it.”
Yep. More proof that the red party is no better than the blue one. What he doesn’t mention is how Amazon turned over a record amount of customer data to the CIA and local law enforcement. Amazon admits to giving up the data in their fine print. Not only that but did Hogan ever lift that individual state tax on Amazon purchases that O’Malley implemented? Probably not and probably never will. Things they don’t want you to know but you find out on your own…Incredible.
well since you lost the Discovery Channel… hopefully you can get this!
I thought it was penciled in for Chuck County?