Statement from Governor Larry Hogan on Amazon’s Selection of Maryland for HQ2 Shortlist

Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement following Amazon’s announcement that Montgomery County has been selected as a potential site for its second headquarters:

“This is tremendous news for Montgomery County, our entire state, and further proof that Maryland is truly open for business. Maryland put forward an extremely strong group of sites that were all supported by the state with incentive packages totaling more than $5 billion, including road and transit improvements. Going forward, we will continue working with our partners in Montgomery County, including County Executive Ike Leggett and his team, to ensure that we do everything possible to bring this project home. This news is certainly welcome, but the real challenge lies ahead – and Maryland is ready to meet it.”