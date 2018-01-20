Michael Thayer, 27, of Mechanicsville passed away January 13, 2018 due to complications of the flu at MedStar Washington Hospital Center surrounded by his loving family.

He was born June 19, 1990 in Washington, D.C. to John and Vikki Thayer. Mike is a graduate of Chopticon High School, attended Musician’s Institute in California and was a welder for J &J Iron Works. His passion was music and was the lead guitar player in a band called Malice Vitality. He loved pranking people and making people laugh. He always had a smile on his face and had a love of life. He enjoyed skateboarding and watching horror movies. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, Mike is also survived by his son Noah Mason Chaney, his sister Christina E. Thayer and his niece Aniya Holt.

Family will receive friends for Mike’s Life Celebration on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 2:00-5:00pm with prayers at 4:00pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral service will be held Monday, January 22, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens.

