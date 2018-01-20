Mary Janet Simmons, born to the late Francis John and Delphine Evelyn Murphy of Pennsylvania on October 25, 1950 departed this life January 18, 2018 in Martinsburg, West Virginia. Mary received her education within the Charles County Public Schools, graduating from La Plata High School. A consummate mother and homemaker, Mary dedicated her life to caring for her children and husband. She loved to draw and was an avid crochetier. On July 11, 1970,

Mary was united in marriage to Lawrence Warren Simmons. From this union they had five children. She leaves to cherish her memory, husband Lawrence W. Simmons, children; Christopher (Silena) of Waldorf, Maryland, Eric (Jennifer) Simmons of Greencastle, Pennsylvania, Jamie Simmons of Martinsburg, West Virginia, Amanda (Dale) Ellis of Danville, West Virginia, Amber (Rusty) Staley of Navarre, Florida. Eleven loving grandchildren; Michael, Jonathan, Chase, Chloe, Bryce, Michael, Leo, Bridgette, Tommy, Travis , Dale and great granddaughter Alaina. Mary also leaves her sister Jane to carry on the fond memories they shared throughout the years.

In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her sisters, Kathy and Gail. Family and friends will unite on Sunday, January 21, 2018 from 10:00 am until 12noon for a memorial service at BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME, 2294 OLD WASHINGTON RD, WALDORF, MD.