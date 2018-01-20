Mary Lillian Bailey, 96

Mary Lillian Bailey, known to friends and family as “Mary” or “Aunt Sis,” passed away on January 18, 2018 in Leonardtown, Maryland at the age of 96 years. Mary was born on February 28, 1921 at White’s Neck in Bushwood, Maryland. She was the daughter of John William Hall, Sr. and Gladys Mae Cheseldine Hall. She married Thomas A. (Teen) Bailey on June 21, 1942 at St. Joseph’s Church in Morganza, MD.

She will be lovingly remembered by her children Winnifred Lee Merson of Clements, and Thomas Christopher Bailey (Kathy) of Bushwood; grandchildren Michelle Bekel (Troy), Todd Merson (Jennifer), Ryan Bailey (Jordan), Alison Bailey and Sydney Bailey; and great-grandchildren Anna Merson and Abby Merson.

Mary was sister to Lucy J. Ramos and George L. Hall, Sr., both of Bushwood. She was predeceased by her parents; husband; and siblings John W. Hall, Jr.; Elizabeth Cleo (Betty) Twilly; Charles H. Hall; Thomas A. Hall, Sr.; and Dorothy M. Rusaw.

A native of St. Mary’s County, Mary attended Holy Angels School in Avenue and graduated from Margaret Brent High School. After graduation she went to work in Washington, D.C. for the C&P Telephone Company. She later worked in the St. Mary’s County Tax Assessments office in Leonardtown for eight years. In 1966 she went to work for St. Mary’s County Public Schools as a paraeducator. This was a job she truly enjoyed as she loved working with children. She made many life-long friendships at SMCPS and she retired in 1980. Mary loved spending time with family and friends – especially her grandchildren. She experienced life to the fullest with hobbies and special interests such as cooking, crafting and volunteering her time to help others. She was known for her fashion sense and “green thumb” for gardening.

Visitation will be held on Monday, January 22, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with prayers at 7:00 p.m in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home, Leonardtown, MD. Where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. in Holy Angels Catholic Church, Avenue, MD with Rev. Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment to follow at St. Joseph’s Church, Morganza, Md. Pallbearers: Charles Hall, Jr., Joe Ramos, Jr.; J.W. Hall; George Hall, Jr; Tommy Hall and Chuck Morris, Sr.

Memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the Seventh District Volunteer Rescue Squad, Avenue, MD.