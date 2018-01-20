Paul Reed Scott, 80, of Tracy’s Landing, MD (formerly La Plata) died Monday, January 8, 2018. Born on March 27, 1937 in Washington, DC, he was the son of the late William Andrew Scott and the late Marion Chaney Scott. “Scottie” as he was known to all who loved him; is survived by his son, Paul Andrew Scott and his daughters, Nancy Lynn DeSantos (Dan), Robin Lynn Crabill (Eric) and Terri Leigh Finotti and 6 grandchildren. He is predeceased by his wife, Shirley Jean Scott and his daughter in law, Norma Greene Scott.

Scottie was one of the founding members of the “Drapes” and he also belonged to the Loyal Order of the Moose. He served in the United States Marine Corps Reserves and received an honorable discharge. Scottie retired from the Federal Government as a Highway inspector after 41 years. During his time of employment, he received countless awards and commendations for his work. It was also during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Shirley. Though they had a long and loving relationship; they were only married a brief 4 years before Shirley’s passing. He served as an usher and a Sunday school bus driver for Bible Baptist Church in Clinton, Maryland for a number of years. Scottie enjoyed many things during his life, like the Redskins and old movies, but none of these as much as his family. He was very proud of his grandchildren and all of their accomplishments.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Real Life Wesleyan Church at 27399 Old Village Rd., Mechanicsville, Maryland on Saturday, January 27, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 130 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Todd Crofford officiating. Please join in celebrating Scottie’s life and legacy and share your memories of Scottie as he would have wanted.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Feed the Children. To donate go to www.feedthechildren.org or call 1-800-627-4556. Donations may also be made by mail to: Feed the Children, 333 N. Meridian, Oklahoma City, OK 73107.