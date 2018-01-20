Doris Marie Jean Rangel, 84, of Mechanicsville, Maryland (formerly of Virginia), passed away on January 11, 2018 in Mechanicsville.

Born on November 14, 1933 in Nashua, New Hampshire, she was the daughter of the late Eli C. Dufour and the late Marie Lavoie Dufour. Doris was a Dental Assistant for the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, DC and a homemaker. She enjoyed playing solitaire, going to the mountains, her family, horses and her cat, Ginger.

Doris is survived by her husband, Ernesto Rangel, her son James Woody (Deborah), her daughters, Denise Anderson (Danny) and Charlene Woody. Also surviving are 19 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her daughters, Linda Flair, Susan Brumbaugh, Pamela Shanks and her siblings, Raymond Dufour, Robert Dufour, Richard Dufour and Diane Hunt.

Family will receive visitors on Tuesday, January 16, 2018, from 10AM-12PM with a Funeral Service at 12PM with Deacon William Kyte officiating at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD. Interment will follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, MD 20601.

Memorial donations in lieu of flowers may be made to St. Jude Childrens Research Hospital.