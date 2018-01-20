Edward C. Yingling, 85, passed away Thursday, January 11, 2018 peacefully at Charlotte Hall Veteran’s Home in St. Mary’s County, MD. Ed was born February 27, 1932 to William S. and Addie Rebecca (Robertson) Yingling in Baltimore, MD. He was the oldest of 11 children.

Ed is survived by his wife, Martha Yingling; daughters, Yvonne Deardorff, and Debra Wilkinson, stepdaughters, JoAnn Kneller and Beverly Barnhart, and many grandchildren, Ed was predeceased by his late wife, Rita Mae (Grove) Yingling and his daughter, Shirley Brockett.

Ed served in the United States Army until 1959. He was most proud of his infantry service in the Korean War. He had a long career as a heavy equipment mechanic. He enjoyed auto racing, camping, and his cat, Flossy. He looked forward to anytime he could spend with his wife.

Internment at Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills, MD will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’s Inc., PO Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650. Those wishing to sign the guestbook may do so by visiting www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.