Thomas Manning Barksdale, 75

Thomas Manning Barksdale, age 75, passed away Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at his home.

Mr. Barksdale was born on July 17, 1942 in Annapolis, MD, a son of Alice Jeter Barksdale and the late John Manning Barksdale. He was raised on a dairy and tobacco farm in Maryland. Mr. Barksdale was a member of First Baptist Church of Conway and the Anglers Sunday School Class. He was a member of St. Columba Masonic Lodge #150 in La Plata, MD and was in the National Guard in Maryland. Mr. Barksdale was an avid golfer at the Burning Ridge Golf Club and was an avid deer and quail hunter. In recent years, he enjoyed very much, buying, renovating, and reselling homes.

Surviving in addition to his mother of Gambrills, Maryland are: his wife Barbara Barksdale of Conway; one daughter, Bernadett Ramirez of Nolanville, TX; one grandson, Keanu Ramirez of Nolanville, TX; three stepsons, Steven Beverly of Great Mills, MD, Brian Beverly and Bradley Beverly, both of Mechanicsville, MD; five step grandchildren, Dean Beverly, Erin Beverly, Morgan Beverly, Brayden Beverly, and Blake Beverly; one great step grandchild, McKenzie Edwards; one brother, Mark Barksdale of Lothian, MD; two sisters, Christine Peeler of Greer, SC and Margo Cardellino of Waldorf, MD.