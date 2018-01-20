Frances Gates, 101 of Mechanicsville, MD passed away on January 18, 2018 at St. Mary’s Nursing Center in Leonardtown, MD. Frances was born in Washington, DC on November 6, 1916 to the late George J. Gateau and the late Amy Robertson. Frances worked as a secretary for the Federal Government for 20 years. After retiring she enjoyed being a good homemaker.

Frances was predeceased by her husband, Edward R. Gates in March of 1993; her brothers, George, Bill, Amiel “Buck” and John Gateau; her sisters, Emily Eckert and Rita Burch. She is survived by her sons, Edward Gates of Mechanicsville, MD and Charles Burger of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; six grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. She will be greatly missed.

Family will receive friends for Frances’ visitation on Tuesday, January 23, 2018 from 2pm to 4pm and 6pm to 8pm with Prayers at 7pm at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Funeral services will be Wednesday, January 24, 2018 at 11:00am at Immaculate Conception Church, 28297 Old Village Road, Mechanicsville, MD 20659 with Father Michael Tietjen officiating. Interment will be private.

Memorial donations may be made in Frances’ name to Wounded Warrior Project, 4899 Belfort Road, Suite 300, Jacksonville, FL 32256.