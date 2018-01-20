Helen Grabis Foster, 96 of Hughesville, Maryland, died January 11, 2018.

Helen was a Bookkeeper/Bank Teller with Southern Maryland Novelty/Community Bank of the Chesapeake. and was a member of St. Francis DeSales Catholic Church in Benedict, Maryland. In her early years, she was a secretary for the war department. She loved sewing, crocheting, and cooking. She especially enjoyed being with her nieces and nephews.

She was the daughter of Victor P. Grabis and Sophronia Gray Grabis. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Charlie B. Foster and her brothers, John Grabis and Paul Grabis.

She is survived by her son, James Robert Foster; her daughter, Penny F. Norris (Donald); her sister, Peggy Elizabeth Cutshaw; her grandchildren, Christine Bennett, Charles Norris, and Mary Mendez; and her great grandchildren, Tiago Mendez and Liana Mendez.

Friends received on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 from 6-8PM with Prayer Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at 11AM at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church, 7189 Benedict Avenue, Benedict, Maryland 20612. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in Helen’s name are asked to St. Francis DeSales Church.