John Sylvester Moreland Sr., 86

John Sylvester Moreland Sr. of Mooresville, NC, formerly of La Plata, MD, died on January 12, 2018 in Cornelius, NC. He was 86 years old.

Born on August 19, 1931 in Waldorf, MD, he was the son of the late Bessie V. Jenkins Moreland and Ernest Moreland. Mr. Moreland worked for A & P Store and retired in 1984 as the Produce Manager. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Plata.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Moreland was preceded by his wife Leona Viola Pirner Moreland; siblings Adele Watson, Rosalie Cusick, Pearl Willett, Dorothy Lucas, Elsie Robey, Mary Gordon, Anna Mae Thompson, Ernest, Francis, Louis, Joseph, Thomas and William Moreland.

He is survived by his children Debra Ann Cowley and her husband Robert George Cowley Jr., John Sylvester Moreland Jr. and his wife Jo Ann Winkler Moreland; grandchildren Robert Julian Cowley, Candace Noelle Cowley Leonard and her husband Gregg Jackman Leonard, John Elliot Cowley; sister Louise Scheungrab.

Service and interment 10:30 AM Wednesday, January 17, 2018 at Resurrection Cemetery 8000 Woodyard Road Clinton, MD 20735.