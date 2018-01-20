George “Gene” Eugene Myers, 90

George “Gene” Eugene Myers, age 90 of King George, Virginia (formerly of Fort Washington, Maryland), died January 12, 2018 in Colonial Beach, Virginia.

Born on September 26, 1927 in Glendale, Maryland. A beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and brother. At a young age, Gene served in the Army Air Corps. After his service, he worked as a Master Mechanic until retiring in 1992.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David King; his grandson, Travis Saltsman; and his great grandson, Logan Molden.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Ann Myers; his daughters, Frances Miller and Patti Hense; his sons, Karl Hense (Bonnie) and Kurt Hense (Ana); his siblings, Mary Ellen Langley and Gracie Shaffier; his grandchildren, Lisa Matejicek (David), Falin Beall (Jason), Joseph Hinton (Miki) and Leslee Wood (Stephen); and great grandchildren, Noah, Mason, Bella, River, Gavin, Kailyn, Peyton, Kendra, and Cain. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends received on Wednesday, January 17, 2018 from 11AM until time of Funeral Service at 1PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment to follow at Trinity Memorial Gardens, 3221 Mattawoman-Beantown Road, Waldorf, Maryland 20601.