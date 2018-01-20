Robert Karczewski of McLean

January 20, 2018

Robert Karczewski of McLean, Virginia, died January 15, 2018 at his residence.

Son of the late Anthony Karczewski, the late Janice Hojnacki Karczewski, and the late step-mother, Sophie Zera Karczewski.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Leonard Karczewski; his daughters, Mary Karczewski Zeman (Robert A.) and Julia Margaret Karczewski; his sister, Adele Wojtkowski; and his granddaughter, Kayleigh Grace Zeman.

Robert was in service to the Central Intelligence Agency for 30 years, retiring as a GS-15, and a Veteran of the United States Air Force 1960-1964. He was a member of Holy Transfiguration Church. Robert graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and was a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in language and literature. He graduated from the Army Language School in California and was a member and past president of the Centreville Lions Club and the PLAV.

Friends will be received at Holy Transfiguration Church on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 9-10AM followed by the Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name are asked to the Building Fund of Holy Transfiguration Church, 8501 Lewinsville Road, McLean, Virginia 22102.

