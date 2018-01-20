Robert Karczewski of McLean, Virginia, died January 15, 2018 at his residence.

Son of the late Anthony Karczewski, the late Janice Hojnacki Karczewski, and the late step-mother, Sophie Zera Karczewski.

Survived by his wife of 54 years, Margaret Leonard Karczewski; his daughters, Mary Karczewski Zeman (Robert A.) and Julia Margaret Karczewski; his sister, Adele Wojtkowski; and his granddaughter, Kayleigh Grace Zeman.

Robert was in service to the Central Intelligence Agency for 30 years, retiring as a GS-15, and a Veteran of the United States Air Force 1960-1964. He was a member of Holy Transfiguration Church. Robert graduated from the University of Detroit Jesuit High School and was a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in language and literature. He graduated from the Army Language School in California and was a member and past president of the Centreville Lions Club and the PLAV.

Friends will be received at Holy Transfiguration Church on Saturday, January 20, 2018 from 9-10AM followed by the Funeral Service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in Robert’s name are asked to the Building Fund of Holy Transfiguration Church, 8501 Lewinsville Road, McLean, Virginia 22102.