William Norris Pickeral, Sr. 56, of Waldorf, MD died on January 19, 2018 at his residence.

William was born on February 3, 1961 in Clinton, MD to Hilton and Margaret Pickeral.

William was a self-employed mechanic and owner of Picks Auto Salvage. He was known as a fair and honest car part dealer who would trade parts or give you what you needed if you didn’t have the means to pay for it. He was very knowledgeable of vehicles prior to the 2000’s. “His First Wife” was his icon, he could parallel park that rollback no matter how loaded it was in the tightest of places. He would help anyone in need and never met a stranger.

In addition to his parents he is survived by his wife Patricia, two sons; William, Jr. and Timothy; three daughters; Jennifer (Chris Parker), Amanda and Kristina; fifteen grandchildren; Jazzy, Cammy, Deonta, Mykayla, Jayden, Alexandra, Chris, Branden, Sienna, Wyatt, Devin, Aaryn, David, Timmy and Austin; brother Hilton, Jr. (Carolyn) and sister Cindy (Kenneth King).

All services will be private.