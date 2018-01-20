Tekla (Tillie) K. Teslenko, 101, of Newburg, MD went to meet the Lord at her daughter’s (Virginia Benedict) home on January 15, 2018.

She was born in Ukraine on January 13, 1917 to her parents, Gregory and Frances Krywak. She is survived by her three daughters: Virginia Benedict of Newburg, MD; Jeanette Miller and her husband Chuck of Culpepper, VA; and Mary James and her husband Don of Poolesville, MD, grandchildren: Christina Lear, Laura Benedict (Grant), Michael Benedict; Jacob Miller (Brandy), Luke Miller, Kirk Miller (Daphne), Zeb Miller (Erika), Chrystal Durkee (Jay); Jez Sarah James (Govinda) and Erin Beck (Nathan).

She is also survived by thirteen great grandchildren: Trevor and Morgan Lear; Alexa Benedict; Alexander and Ana Miller; Hayden Miller, Bailee and Bostyn Smith; Derek and Logan Miller; Colt and Faye Beck and Asher James.

Tillie believed in working hard and always said that’s what kept her fit and happy. She was an inspiration to all around her. She made friends wherever she went and everyone loved her, especially her family. Tillie believed in good education, influencing all three of her daughters to go beyond a high school degree.

She endured and experienced so much in her lifetime. She was born during WWI and survived WWII. She was a witness to First Lady Roosevelt’s speech to all the displaced families of WWII in Germany which was one of the reasons she was inspired to immigrate to the United States. She realized this dream when she and her husband (Peter Teslenko) and their two children, Virginia and Jeanette, were able to immigrate to the United States on February 22, 1949. They eventually settled in Charles County, MD.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Peter Teslenko; her two sisters, Maria and Paulka; two brothers, Michael and William; many nieces and nephews; and her son-in-law, Tom Benedict.

The family will receive friends on Friday, January 26, 2018 from 5-8pm with Wake Service at 7pm at Raymond Funeral Chapel in La Plata, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on Saturday, January 27, 2018 at 11am. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Charles County (2505 Davis Rd., Waldorf, MD 20603).