Karen Ann Etzel, 59, of Port Republic MD, died peacefully in her home January 14, 2018 after a yearlong struggle with cancer. She was born April 13, 1958 in Washington D.C. to Walter and Helen (Walker) Wieman. Karen was raised as a military child spending much of her adolescence traveling with her family to various states. Karen graduated from Thomas Stone High School in 1976, and immediately joined the Federal Government. She took a sabbatical of ten years after the birth of her children Mathew and Nicole, embracing the opportunity to be a stay at home mom. She later returned to the Federal Government, where she worked the remainder of her life for the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR).

Family and friends were Karen’s passion and delight. When she wasn’t working, Karen enjoyed cooking, gardening, fishing and spending time with the family. Karen will be remembered most for her loving heart, beautiful smile and daring generosity.

Karen was preceded in death by her daughter Nicole Decker, sisters’ Kerry and Carol and brother Richard. Karen will be lovingly remembered by her husband of twelve years, Paul, along with her daughter Lisa and husband Mark Bowen, and her son Mathew Decker. She will also be fondly remembered by her two grandchildren Carly and Laney Bowen and niece Virginia Wieman.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday January 12, 2018 from 11 – 1:30 for a memorial visitation and a memorial service to follow at 1:30 PM at the Rausch Funeral Home, 4405 Broomes Island Rd., Port Republic, MD. Contributions may be made in memory of Karen to Calvert Hospice and the American Cancer Society.