George Martin Housel, 78, of Dunkirk, MD passed away January 18, 2018 at his home. He was born October 8, 1939 in Summit Township, PA to George Clayton and Emma Catherine (Christner) Housel. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corps May 27, 1957 and served until being discharged May 27, 1960.

George was a mechanic and worked at International Harvester and later for the Washington Post at Robinson Terminal until his retirement. He enjoyed hunting and watching NASCAR.

George was preceded in death by his parents, brothers James, Robert and Ken Housel, and a sister Brenda Housel.

Surviving are his wife Lucille Trott Housel, daughter Lisa Wondoloski and her husband Ronald of Prince Frederick, MD, son Steven Housel and his wife Carol of Huntingtown, MD; grandchildren Matthew and Nicholas Wondoloski of Prince Frederick, MD, Amanda Kelly and her husband Matt of Rising Sun, MD, and Ashley Greely and her husband Lee of Huntingtown, MD; brothers William Housel and his wife Joyce of Broken Arrow, OK, Tom Housel of Storytown, PA, Len Housel and his wife Sue of Meyersdale, PA; sisters Rose Shurg and her husband Rich, Nancy Roadman and her husband Ron, Emma Beal and her husband Jack, Catherine Housel and Patricia Miller and her husband Paul all of Meyersdale, PA and a very special cousin Ruth Minnick and her husband Ken of Meyersdale, PA