Milton C. Parker, 76

Milton C. Parker of Waldorf, MD, passed away on January 13th 2018 at the age of 76.

Milton grew up in DC and joined the Army in 1964. While in the Army he served as an MP. He worked at various Armed Forces bases as well as the Pentagon during his civilian career with the Department of Defense.

Milton is preceded in death by his wife Maxine E. Parker. He is survived by son James and his wife Jennifer of Charlotte Hall; son Jason and his wife Patricia of Waldorf; grandchildren: Krystal, James, and Jocelyn; great-grandchildren Zachary and McKayla; brothers Willie Sweet of Clinton and Kenny Sweet of California; nieces and nephews; and his 4 legged son Jaxon.

A viewing will be held at Huntt Funeral Home in Waldorf, MD on Wednesday January 24th between 3PM and 7PM.

Funeral services will be held at Huntt Funeral Home at 10AM Thursday January 25th followed by burial services at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations be made to the VA.