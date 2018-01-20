Felisberto (Bob) Prodigalidad of Waldorf, Maryland, passed away at age 93, on January 16, 2018, due to complications of cancer-related surgery. Bob was born August 22, 1924, in Rosario, Cavite, Philippines. He joined the U.S. in their fight against Japanese occupation when he was just 17 years old, joining the guerrilla fighters during World War II. He later fought in the Korean War. He worked and traveled as a Naval chef for 22 years, reaching the rank of Chief Petty Officer. He met his beautiful wife, Natalia Varone, in 1952 while stationed in Naples, Italy; they wed in 1954.

After his Naval career, Bob settled with his family in Oxon Hill, Maryland and began a second career learning the barber trade and became a Master Barber. In 1991, he realized his dream of opening Bob’s Barber Shop in Waldorf, Maryland, which continues as a thriving hub of the local community.

Bob had a variety of interests and hobbies, which included fishing, cooking, playing guitar, singing, attending horse races, and traveling the world. At the heart of Bob’s life was his closeness to his family. He was also very generous when it came to supporting the family he left behind in the Philippines.

Bob is survived by his siblings Leonila De La Cruz and Gorgonia Castellano of the Philippines and Gloria Prodigalidad of San Jose, CA, and by his beloved children Eleonora Grissett of Waldorf, MD, Ruben Prodigalidad of Vienna, VA, and Rosalinda Prodigalidad of Arlington, VA, and by his eight grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Baldomero and Fermina (Pulido) Prodigalidad, his siblings, Juanito Prodigalidad, Estelita Prodigalidad, Maxima Sta Maria, and by his beloved wife Natalia, who passed away in 1990.

Viewings will be held Monday, January 22, 2:00-4:00 PM and 6:00-8:00 PM at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. The funeral mass will be held Tuesday January 23, 11:00 AM at Our Lady Help of Christian Catholic Church, 100 Village Street, Waldorf, MD. The procession will then take Bob to his final resting place, next to his precious wife, at the Trinity Memorial Gardens, Waldorf, MD.

Flowers can be sent to the Huntt Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, knowing Bob’s desire to help his family members in the Philippines, monetary donations can be made to them in Bob’s memory. These can be made out to Bob’s grandson, Michael Grissett, who will coordinate donation of the funds to Bob’s Philippines-based family.