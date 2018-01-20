Alvin “Tony” Marion Maddox, a 45 year resident of Brandywine, MD, found peace on January 14th2018. Tony was born on April 17th 1942 in Bradbury Heights, MD and was a Suitland high school graduate. He was a hard worker and retired from Kiplinger Washington Editors, and proudly serviced his country in the U.S. Army.

Tony was an avid hunter, fisherman, who loved playing and singing classic country music with his friends. Tony was also a devoted, loving and caring, husband, father and friend.

Tony was preceded in death by his wife of 38 years, Mary Catherine Maddox. He is survived by his daughter Tracy Nicole Furman, of Porter, TX, and his brother Paul Dennis Maddox of Forestville, MD. He is also survived by his step children, Deborah Ann Gildeleon of Abdington, MD, Joseph Scott Radtke of Delmar, MD, his nephew, Dennis Michael Maddox, as well as a great niece, Morgan Maddox and Nephew, Joshua, Peyton, and Nathan Maddox all of Colorado.

The family invites friends to a visitation at the Huntt Funeral Home, 3035 Old Washington Rd Waldorf, MD, on Thursday, January 25, 2018 from 3-6 PM, where services will follow on Friday, January 26, 2018 at 10:00 AM. Interment to follow in the Maryland Veterans Cemetery – Cheltenham, 11301 Crain Hwy, Cheltenham, MD.