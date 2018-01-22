$2.85 million Multi-Match Jackpot-Winning Ticket Sold in Clinton

First Multi-Match jackpot hit in 2018 is tied for sixth-largest in game’s history

Happy days are here for a lucky Multi-Match player! Check your tickets because someone bought a $2.85 million jackpot-winning ticket in Clinton for the Thursday, Jan. 18 drawing.

The winner, who is the first player to hit a Multi-Match jackpot in 2018, can choose between an estimated $2.85 million annuity (before taxes) or an estimated $2.2 million cash option (before taxes). The winning ticket with the numbers 10, 22, 25, 30, 32 and 36 was sold at the Coventry Way Exxon located at 6441 Coventry Way in Clinton.

Lottery officials encourage the winner to sign the back of the ticket immediately and keep it in a safe location. The player has 182 days to claim the prize in person at Lottery headquarters located at 1800 Washington Blvd. in Baltimore.

The Prince George’s County retailer will receive a $2,850 bonus for selling the ticket. The $2.85 million jackpot is tied for sixth-largest in the history of the game. There was also a $2.85 million winner on Feb. 7, 2008. The top five Multi-Match jackpot wins were $4.8 million on Sept. 19, 2009; $4.45 million on March 18, 2010; $3.8 million on Dec. 16, 2010; $3.6 million on June 8, 2015; and $3 million on Nov. 1, 2008.

Multi-Match is a $2 game. The Lottery draws six numbers from 1 to 43 every Monday and Thursday night. Each $2 ticket includes three lines of six numbers. Players match between three and five numbers on any one line to win up to $1,000. Match between five and 18 numbers total on all three lines combined to win up to $2,000 more. To win the jackpot, players match all six numbers on any one line. The overall chances of winning are 1 in 8.5.

Watch the drawings at 11:22 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays on WBAL TV. Results also are available online at mdlottery.com and on your smartphone. Simply download the free MD Lottery app in the Apple and android app stores.