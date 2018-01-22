Dine Out During Calvert County’s Sixth Annual Restaurant Week

Calvert County’s eclectic restaurants will showcase their creative cuisine and offer delicious deals during Calvert County’s sixth annual Restaurant Week Feb. 16 – 25, 2018.

Coordinated by the Calvert County Department of Economic Development, Calvert County Restaurant Week will feature restaurants that draw on the region’s bounty to offer unique dining experiences. Whether your favorite fare is fresh seafood, Italian cuisine or anything in between, Restaurant Week has something to satisfy any taste.

“This annual event has become one of Calvert County’s favorite traditions,” said Kelly Robertson-Slagle, director of the Calvert County Department of Economic Development. “According to our citizens, visitors and restaurant owners, Restaurant Week gets better and tastier every year. It presents a great opportunity for patrons to try some of Calvert’s best restaurants at excellent prices.”

Restaurant Week patrons can enter a drawing for prizes by completing an online feedback form or filling out response cards at participating restaurants. A special section on the Calvert County tourism website at ChooseCalvert.com/RestaurantWeek features full event details including the growing list of participating restaurants, menus, a mapping feature showing restaurant locations and frequently asked questions.

Diners are encouraged to make Restaurant Week reservations early. Special menus may be offered for both lunch and dinner. Some restaurants may offer the promotional pricing at one meal, rather than both.

Look for Calvert County Restaurant Week on Facebook and join the event. For information on the Calvert County Department of Economic Development and the services available to assist county businesses, call 410-535-4583 or 301-855-1880; send an email to info@ecalvert.com; visit online at www.ecalvert.com.