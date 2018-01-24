UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s K-9 Euthanized After Injury During Training Exercise

UPDATE: In response to inquiries, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is updating the following information pertaining to Sheriff K-9 Brock.
It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff K-9 Brock. On January 18, 2018, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock and Cpl. Rishel were traversing a metal staircase when K-9 Brock’s foot/leg slipped through an open grate. As a result, his leg was severely injured. K-9 Brock was immediately transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. After evaluation and consultation with veterinarian staff, K-9 supervision, and the handler, it was determined no option provided K-9 Brock the quality of life this hardworking, noble animal deserved; as a result, K-9 Brock was humanely euthanized.
Brock was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the K-9 Unit and the Rishel family at this time.
1/23/2018: It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff
On January 18, 2018, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock was injured and subsequently transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. Unfortunately, K-9 Brock died as a result of his injuries.
Sheriff K-9 Brock was a four year old German Shepherd certified and cross-trained in Patrol functions as well as Narcotics Detection. K-9 Brock faithfully served the citizens of St. Mary’s County for three years, and resided with his partner Cpl. Rishel for the duration of his time with the Sheriff’s Office. During K-9 Brock’s time on the force, he provided direct support to the Patrol Division, participated in many K-9 demonstrations, and accompanied his partner to schools in St. Mary’s County to assist with career day and educational programs. Sheriff K-9 Brock was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the K-9 Unit and the Rishel family at this time.
Thank you K-9 Brock for your service. To Corporal Rishel and family, my heart goes out to you.
I don’t think he can hear you, idiot.
This is sad
We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved K-9 Brock.
Sad, so sad. I’m heart broken. It will be very hard for his partner. There must be a new K-9 that needs a partner.
Heartbroken LOL grow up you little liberal snowflake crybaby.
So very sorry for you loss
Such a terrible tragedy. Was this a result of friendly fire, during the training exercise?
Who cares
The taxpayers care. You must be a Zombie Democrat.
lmao what an idiotic comment. everyone knows that republicans don’t care about animals, the environment, science, human rights…should i go on?
steve and sam… please stay away from the tide pods.
What kind of training exercise kills a dog?
Doggone dangerous ones, I’m sure.
That IS my question.
this makes me so sad cant imagine under the watchful eyes of his handler what could have happened tohim to cause death :(
It is obvious negligence on his handler…dogs are extremely durable animals and for something to get so out of hand for this poor K9 to be injured to the degree he lost his life, oh well, let’s just say that there’s something rotten in Denmark and leave it at that, We’ll never know the exact cause of death!
We’ll also never know why you’re such an idiot. Have some sympathy jackass.
YES! What Chris said
I disagree. An officer died, so the facts will eventually come out. This is required to insure proper steps are taken to prevent another tragedy. Rest easy, K-9 Brock.
So VERY sad. Dogs are MY favorite people… So sorry for your loss
RIP Brock
As a taxpayer, I’m certainly owed a better explanation than “a training exercise”.
Considering the police brutality epidemic in this country, LEOs need to be much more forthcoming with information if they want to earn the people’s trust.
Epidemic? CNN is lying to you. In 2012 alone, police arrested 12.2 million, that’s rights 12.2 million people and in only 410 of those deadly force was used. Stop watching CNN dummy.
Police brutality encompasses a bit more than murder by police officer, though.
Post the numbers. I’ll wait.
End of watch K9 Brock R.I.P
maybe the journalist should have dug a little deeper and everyone with negative smart comments could have kept the idiot mouths shut. It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff K-9 Brock. On Jan. 18, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock and Cpl. Rishel were traversing a metal staircase when K-9 Brock’s foot/leg slipped through an open grate. As a result, his leg was severely injured. K-9 Brock was immediately transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. After evaluation and consultation with veterinarian staff, K-9 supervision, and the handler, it was determined no option provided K-9 Brock the quality of life this hardworking, noble animal deserved; as a result, K-9 Brock was humanely euthanized.
Thank you for this follow-up.
I cannot help but wonder if there is a reason surgery couldn’t have been performed and upon recovery, K9 Brock be adopted by a loving family. My son has been begging for a dog for a dog recently, I would have happily taken Brock into our home. I don’t even care if he was left with 3 legs. He would’ve been loved and cared for.
I’m not exactly understanding why death had to be the end result. Just because he could no longer perform for the PD doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have made an amazing companion. Being that I’m not an ‘animal’ person, per say, can someone please explain this to me.
I could understand a terminal illness or something, but for a hurt leg? It makes no sense to me.
Also, how is it possible to ‘humanely’ kill something?
Could someone please look into what happened to the dog? A training exercise shouldn’t have killed a dog!
You could chain yourself to the front doors at the Sheriffs Office, then demand answers. Good luck!
I am sickened by the hateful, ignorant statements people are leaving on this site. K9 Brock and his handler deserve better. This was a tragic accident and to think it was anything other than that is pure stupidity. The Deputies and K9’s put their lives on the line everyday even when they come up against the worst of the worst that have no respect for the law or the lives of others. The negative comments are obviously coming from people that have issues of their own and they use media forums to lash out.
Corporal Rishel, you are in our thoughts and prayers. K9 Brock, RIP.
Thank you for continuing to serve and protect us.
A lot of keyboard veterinarians on here. Glad all of you were there and witnessed this terrible incident.
Alot of dogs live with three legs. Couldn’t the leg have been amputated and him placed in early retirement?
His leg slipped through a metal staircase, so you euthanize him? Even if his leg had to be amputated why euthanize him ? This article says “No option provided K-9 Brock with the quality of life this noble, hardworking animal deserves” so basically because he could no longer be a K-9, we euthanized him. There are plenty of PETS with 3 legs that have a wonderful life. But just kill him since he’s no longer of use to you right ? Horrible
I agree with you “horrible”. Such a sad situation. The dog should have had his leg amputated and been able to live out his life with his family. If it was his family that was unable to care for him with 3 legs, then find another home capable of caring for him! No sense in euthanizing him. He deserved better!
You were there so you know what happened? Call the sheriff’s office and demand answers since the story they are giving doesn’t meet the same conclusion your investigation came up with. Let us know what they say. Thanks.
HOW THE F**K DOES A DOG GET THAT BADLY INJURED DURING TRAINING, SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MESSED UP BADLY. THEY NEED TO FIX THAT STAIRCASE ASAP!!
Not going to call anyone out or be an armchair veterinarian, but I think they should provide more information as to what the injury was and why he was put down than the vague statement about his quality of life. There are plenty of dogs that are living happy lives with three legs. Losing a limb is not a death sentence.
Karmas a bi***, these keystone cops love threatening everyone with them dogs.