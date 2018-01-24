UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s K-9 Euthanized After Injury During Training Exercise

January 24, 2018

UPDATE: In response to inquiries, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is updating the following information pertaining to Sheriff K-9 Brock.

It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff K-9 Brock. On January 18, 2018, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock and Cpl. Rishel were traversing a metal staircase when K-9 Brock’s foot/leg slipped through an open grate. As a result, his leg was severely injured. K-9 Brock was immediately transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. After evaluation and consultation with veterinarian staff, K-9 supervision, and the handler, it was determined no option provided K-9 Brock the quality of life this hardworking, noble animal deserved; as a result, K-9 Brock was humanely euthanized.

Sheriff K-9 Brock was a four year old German Shepherd certified and cross-trained in Patrol functions as well as Narcotics Detection. K-9 Brock faithfully served the citizens of St. Mary’s County for three years, and resided with his partner Cpl. Rishel for the duration of his time with the Sheriff’s Office. During K-9 Brock’s time on the force, he provided direct support to the Patrol Division, participated in many K-9 demonstrations, and accompanied his partner to schools in St. Mary’s County to assist with career day and educational programs. Sheriff K-9

Brock was a beloved member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and our thoughts and prayers are with the members of the K-9 Unit and the Rishel family at this time.

41 Responses to UPDATE: St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s K-9 Euthanized After Injury During Training Exercise

  1. Shelby Lou on January 23, 2018 at 7:44 am

    Thank you K-9 Brock for your service. To Corporal Rishel and family, my heart goes out to you.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 4:09 pm

      I don’t think he can hear you, idiot.

      Reply
  2. Gary B. on January 23, 2018 at 8:48 am

    This is sad

    Reply
  3. Frances Bunales on January 23, 2018 at 9:08 am

    We are so sorry for the loss of your beloved K-9 Brock.

    Reply
  4. Linda dobson on January 23, 2018 at 10:30 am

    Sad, so sad. I’m heart broken. It will be very hard for his partner. There must be a new K-9 that needs a partner.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 4:10 pm

      Heartbroken LOL grow up you little liberal snowflake crybaby.

      Reply
  5. Christina on January 23, 2018 at 11:39 am

    So very sorry for you loss

    Reply
  6. Tami Johnston on January 23, 2018 at 12:06 pm

    Such a terrible tragedy. Was this a result of friendly fire, during the training exercise?

    Reply
  7. steve on January 23, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Who cares

    Reply
    • Stefon on January 23, 2018 at 4:26 pm

      The taxpayers care. You must be a Zombie Democrat.

      Reply
      • sam on January 24, 2018 at 10:09 am

        lmao what an idiotic comment. everyone knows that republicans don’t care about animals, the environment, science, human rights…should i go on?

        Reply
        • StevesMom on January 24, 2018 at 11:42 am

          steve and sam… please stay away from the tide pods.

          Reply
  8. cheywolf on January 23, 2018 at 1:41 pm

    What kind of training exercise kills a dog?

    Reply
    • Richard Cranium on January 23, 2018 at 4:30 pm

      Doggone dangerous ones, I’m sure.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 23, 2018 at 5:42 pm

      That IS my question.

      Reply
  9. Jackie on January 23, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    this makes me so sad cant imagine under the watchful eyes of his handler what could have happened tohim to cause death :(

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 23, 2018 at 5:46 pm

      It is obvious negligence on his handler…dogs are extremely durable animals and for something to get so out of hand for this poor K9 to be injured to the degree he lost his life, oh well, let’s just say that there’s something rotten in Denmark and leave it at that, We’ll never know the exact cause of death!

      Reply
      • Chris Parsons on January 23, 2018 at 7:18 pm

        We’ll also never know why you’re such an idiot. Have some sympathy jackass.

        Reply
        • Exactly on January 24, 2018 at 11:45 am

          YES! What Chris said

          Reply
      • Pat Flanagan on January 23, 2018 at 8:40 pm

        I disagree. An officer died, so the facts will eventually come out. This is required to insure proper steps are taken to prevent another tragedy. Rest easy, K-9 Brock.

        Reply
  10. Anonymous on January 23, 2018 at 2:03 pm

    So VERY sad. Dogs are MY favorite people… So sorry for your loss

    Reply
  11. Anon on January 23, 2018 at 2:27 pm

    RIP Brock

    Reply
  12. Anonymous on January 23, 2018 at 3:02 pm

    As a taxpayer, I’m certainly owed a better explanation than “a training exercise”.

    Considering the police brutality epidemic in this country, LEOs need to be much more forthcoming with information if they want to earn the people’s trust.

    Reply
    • Adam 12 on January 24, 2018 at 8:01 am

      Epidemic? CNN is lying to you. In 2012 alone, police arrested 12.2 million, that’s rights 12.2 million people and in only 410 of those deadly force was used. Stop watching CNN dummy.

      Reply
      • Eyedea on January 24, 2018 at 9:46 am

        Police brutality encompasses a bit more than murder by police officer, though.

        Reply
        • Adam 12 on January 24, 2018 at 12:33 pm

          Post the numbers. I’ll wait.

          Reply
  13. Anonymous on January 23, 2018 at 3:51 pm

    End of watch K9 Brock R.I.P

    Reply
  14. dopehater on January 23, 2018 at 6:00 pm

    maybe the journalist should have dug a little deeper and everyone with negative smart comments could have kept the idiot mouths shut. It is with great sadness the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office announces the death of Sheriff K-9 Brock. On Jan. 18, K-9 Brock was serving alongside his partner and handler Corporal William Rishel, on a training exercise with police recruits at the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy. During the training, K-9 Brock and Cpl. Rishel were traversing a metal staircase when K-9 Brock’s foot/leg slipped through an open grate. As a result, his leg was severely injured. K-9 Brock was immediately transported to a veterinarian hospital for evaluation and treatment. After evaluation and consultation with veterinarian staff, K-9 supervision, and the handler, it was determined no option provided K-9 Brock the quality of life this hardworking, noble animal deserved; as a result, K-9 Brock was humanely euthanized.

    Reply
    • AskingHonestly on January 24, 2018 at 12:06 pm

      Thank you for this follow-up.
      I cannot help but wonder if there is a reason surgery couldn’t have been performed and upon recovery, K9 Brock be adopted by a loving family. My son has been begging for a dog for a dog recently, I would have happily taken Brock into our home. I don’t even care if he was left with 3 legs. He would’ve been loved and cared for.
      I’m not exactly understanding why death had to be the end result. Just because he could no longer perform for the PD doesn’t mean he wouldn’t have made an amazing companion. Being that I’m not an ‘animal’ person, per say, can someone please explain this to me.
      I could understand a terminal illness or something, but for a hurt leg? It makes no sense to me.
      Also, how is it possible to ‘humanely’ kill something?

      Reply
  15. Susan Morrison on January 23, 2018 at 9:11 pm

    Could someone please look into what happened to the dog? A training exercise shouldn’t have killed a dog!

    Reply
    • Lassie on January 23, 2018 at 9:40 pm

      You could chain yourself to the front doors at the Sheriffs Office, then demand answers. Good luck!

      Reply
  16. Page on January 23, 2018 at 10:12 pm

    I am sickened by the hateful, ignorant statements people are leaving on this site. K9 Brock and his handler deserve better. This was a tragic accident and to think it was anything other than that is pure stupidity. The Deputies and K9’s put their lives on the line everyday even when they come up against the worst of the worst that have no respect for the law or the lives of others. The negative comments are obviously coming from people that have issues of their own and they use media forums to lash out.

    Corporal Rishel, you are in our thoughts and prayers. K9 Brock, RIP.

    Thank you for continuing to serve and protect us.

    Reply
  17. Deputy Dawg on January 24, 2018 at 9:30 am

    A lot of keyboard veterinarians on here. Glad all of you were there and witnessed this terrible incident.

    Reply
  18. Joanie on January 24, 2018 at 9:49 am

    Alot of dogs live with three legs. Couldn’t the leg have been amputated and him placed in early retirement?

    Reply
  19. Horrible on January 24, 2018 at 10:09 am

    His leg slipped through a metal staircase, so you euthanize him? Even if his leg had to be amputated why euthanize him ? This article says “No option provided K-9 Brock with the quality of life this noble, hardworking animal deserves” so basically because he could no longer be a K-9, we euthanized him. There are plenty of PETS with 3 legs that have a wonderful life. But just kill him since he’s no longer of use to you right ? Horrible

    Reply
    • AnimalLover on January 24, 2018 at 10:47 am

      I agree with you “horrible”. Such a sad situation. The dog should have had his leg amputated and been able to live out his life with his family. If it was his family that was unable to care for him with 3 legs, then find another home capable of caring for him! No sense in euthanizing him. He deserved better!

      Reply
    • Adam 12 on January 24, 2018 at 12:35 pm

      You were there so you know what happened? Call the sheriff’s office and demand answers since the story they are giving doesn’t meet the same conclusion your investigation came up with. Let us know what they say. Thanks.

      Reply
  20. patrick on January 24, 2018 at 1:16 pm

    HOW THE F**K DOES A DOG GET THAT BADLY INJURED DURING TRAINING, SOUNDS LIKE SOMEONE MESSED UP BADLY. THEY NEED TO FIX THAT STAIRCASE ASAP!!

    Reply
  21. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 2:25 pm

    Not going to call anyone out or be an armchair veterinarian, but I think they should provide more information as to what the injury was and why he was put down than the vague statement about his quality of life. There are plenty of dogs that are living happy lives with three legs. Losing a limb is not a death sentence.

    Reply
  22. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 4:07 pm

    Karmas a bi***, these keystone cops love threatening everyone with them dogs.

    Reply

