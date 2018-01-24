UPDATE: Booking Photo Added – Waldorf Man Arrested at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School After Assault

On Monday, January 22, 2018, at approximately 3:10 p.m., an adult male subject was attending a meeting at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School when he became disorderly. As he exited the school, he began assaulting several individuals known to him who were also present.
A School Resource Officer was on the scene and subsequently discharged her electronic control device to stop the assault. David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.
Officer Amy Upshaw is investigating.
This is Waldorf’s Benjamin Stoddert middle school.
