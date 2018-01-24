UPDATE: Booking Photo Added – Waldorf Man Arrested at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School After Assault

January 24, 2018
David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf

David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf

On Monday, January 22, 2018, at approximately 3:10 p.m., an adult male subject was attending a meeting at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School when he became disorderly. As he exited the school, he began assaulting several individuals known to him who were also present.

A School Resource Officer was on the scene and subsequently discharged her electronic control device to stop the assault. David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with assault and resisting arrest.

Officer Amy Upshaw is investigating.


David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf

David Nathaniel Choate, 36, of Waldorf

This entry was posted on January 24, 2018 at 8:07 am and is filed under All News, Charles News, Community, County, Education, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

11 Responses to UPDATE: Booking Photo Added – Waldorf Man Arrested at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School After Assault

  1. Adam 12 on January 23, 2018 at 5:49 pm

    Nice role model for his kids.

    Reply
  2. Scenic View on January 24, 2018 at 9:15 am

    WALDORF MAN?

    NO WAY!

    Got to be an error.

    Reply
  3. Big Dookie on January 24, 2018 at 9:45 am

    More “chuck county”/SOMD trash invading peaceful Prince George’s County with the good ole low life way that SOMD operates on. Please stay out, please and thank you.

    Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 12:27 pm

      When in Rome, act like the Romans

      Reply
    • Big Dookie's Mom on January 24, 2018 at 12:28 pm

      He lives in Waldorf and this happened in Waldorf. Were you oxygen deprived as a child? Idiot.

      Reply
    • Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 2:20 pm

      This is Waldorf’s Benjamin Stoddert middle school.

      Reply
  4. DJ Slim on January 24, 2018 at 10:22 am

    He just had to REPRESENT!

    Reply
  5. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 11:00 am

    Maybe they should have let him stay in the school, he could have learned something. They might have to send him back to kindergarten though to learn the first rule of keeping his hands to himself.

    Reply
  6. patrick on January 24, 2018 at 1:09 pm

    based on his skin color I am going to bet his kid is the chief bully at that school, those apples stay close to the tree

    Reply
  7. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 2:01 pm

    I’m sure his kids are well behaved lol

    Reply
  8. Anonymous on January 24, 2018 at 4:25 pm

    Based on his skin color?? Trump much?! You are an idiot and I am SURE your apple tree is full of rotten idiots as well.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.