Waldorf Man Arrested for Selling Heroin Mixed with Fentanyl

On Friday, January 19, 2018, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in the Narcotics Enforcement Section executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Red Lion Court in Waldorf following an investigation of heroin sales by the accused.

A large amount of bulk and pre-packaged substance was recovered and identified as heroin mixed with fentanyl.

The estimated value of the recovered controlled dangerous substance (CDS) is approximately $3,500.

Joshua Lee Bass, 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the production and manufacturing of narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of CDS.

