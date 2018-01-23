Waldorf Man Arrested for Selling Heroin Mixed with Fentanyl

On Friday, January 19, 2018, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office in the Narcotics Enforcement Section executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Red Lion Court in Waldorf following an investigation of heroin sales by the accused.
A large amount of bulk and pre-packaged substance was recovered and identified as heroin mixed with fentanyl.
The estimated value of the recovered controlled dangerous substance (CDS) is approximately $3,500.
Joshua Lee Bass, 24, of Waldorf, was arrested and charged with the production and manufacturing of narcotics, possession with the intent to distribute narcotics, and possession of CDS.
Guilty!
“H” with a side of Fentanyl?
That’s a killer recipe.
And from Waldorf you say?
Un-real.
Good for him. Maybe they will be able to trace a lethal dose back to his product and they can put him away for a long time.
Look at this guy’s record. Several distribution charges and he walks free among us. Just legalize it already and let the problem take care of itself.
Joshua Lee Bass aka “young” Carlos Santana!!
Mouth breather…
Interesting and so sad; he lost his mother in a shooting while walking the dog with his firefighter father so now he’s gonna kill a bunch of people while selling FENTANYL laced heroin?!?!
Best believe the best thing would be to make him STAY in jail this time which will either save his life and/or others! Dudes out on bond are famous for dying in ODs, car crashes or killing innocent people by same methods…….I have no words for a relative bonding out a TWENTY FOUR year old with THAT repeated reckless history #DontDoIt