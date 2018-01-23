Delegate Deb Rey Joins House Leadership Team

House Minority Leader Nic Kipke and Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga today announced the appointment of Delegate Deb Rey (District 29B – St. Mary’s) to the position of Deputy Minority Whip on the House Judiciary Committee.

“Both on the floor and in Committee, Delegate Rey is a force to reckoned with,” said House Minority Whip Kathy Szeliga. “She has an innate passion for justice. She is an Air Force Veteran with a strong sense of duty and honor that make her an invaluable part of our team. All of these characteristics make her an excellent choice for this position and we are fortunate to have her on our team.”

“This appointment is very humbling,” said Delegate Rey. “Too often it seem as though the General Assembly is looking for ways to make life easier for criminals. Governor Hogan has introduced a package of bills that address the needs of victims; including legislation to that will classify felony human trafficking as a violent crime. I look forward to working with the members of the Judiciary Committee to move this meaningful legislation through and make Maryland a safer place for women.”

Delegate Rey is the newest addition to the six-member deputy whip structure that also includes Delegates Wendell Beitzel, Charles Otto, Sid Saab, Steve Arentz, and Teresa Reilly.